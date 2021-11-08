AEye Inc. (LIDR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $857.90M, closed the recent trade at $5.34 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -171.35% off its 52-week high price of $14.49 and 23.6% above the 52-week low of $4.08. The 3-month trading volume is 2.20 million shares.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the LIDR stock price touched $5.34 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc. shares have moved -51.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed 14.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -180.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -162.17% from the levels at last check today.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.00% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.50% with a share float percentage of 30.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KPCB XVI Associates, LLC with over 13.86 million shares worth more than $75.84 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, KPCB XVI Associates, LLC held 47.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Falcon Edge Capital, LP, with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.38 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-Greenwich Ivy Long-Short Fd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $1.11 million while later fund manager owns 35140.0 shares of worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.