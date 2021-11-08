AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) Expected To Rise 46.72% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.73M, closed the last trade at $4.39 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.81% during that session. The ATY stock price is -496.13% off its 52-week high price of $26.17 and 5.47% above the 52-week low of $4.15. The 3-month trading volume is 284.05K shares.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) trade information

Sporting 2.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the ATY stock price touched $4.39 or saw a rise of 37.11%. Year-to-date, AcuityAds Holdings Inc. shares have moved -60.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -31.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) have changed -31.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -156.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.9% from current levels.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.09% over the past 6 months.

ATY Dividends

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.86% with a share float percentage of 11.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AcuityAds Holdings Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $1.15 million. As of Apr 29, 2021, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SEI Institutional International Tr-International Equity, with the holding of over 21645.0 shares as of May 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.