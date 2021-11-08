-2.48% Fall Drives NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The NXTP stock price is -261.59% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 8.7% above the 52-week low of $1.26. The 3-month trading volume is 5.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

Sporting -2.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the NXTP stock price touched $1.38 or saw a rise of 17.37%. Year-to-date, NextPlay Technologies Inc. shares have moved -37.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) have changed -25.79%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.95% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -371.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -117.39% from the levels at last check today.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 89,295.79%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.85 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Feb 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.10% over the past 5 years.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.56% with a share float percentage of 2.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextPlay Technologies Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company.