Year-To-Date, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) Price Has Increase 28.33%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.94% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the FENG share is $2.83, that puts it down -83.77 from that peak though still a striking 61.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $113.91M, and the average trade volume was 170.40K shares over the past three months.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FENG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) registered a 6.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.22%, and it has moved by 23.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 150.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.40, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.40 and $15.40 respectively. As a result, FENG is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -900.0% off the low.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.50%. While earnings are projected to return -37.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.29% per annum.

FENG Dividends

Phoenix New Media Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Phoenix New Media Limited insiders own 24.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.89%, with the float percentage being 31.72%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 5.25% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.94 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.