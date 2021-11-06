Will Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.47% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the VYNT share is $17.50, that puts it down -560.38 from that peak though still a striking 22.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $74.09M, and the average trade volume was 106.82K shares over the past three months.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VYNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) registered a -10.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.47% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.78%, and it has moved by 15.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 47.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, VYNT is trading at a discount of -88.68% off the target high and -88.68% off the low.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 70.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.77 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.24 million by the end of Jun 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.67 million and $7.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.50% and then jump by 59.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.20%. While earnings are projected to return 11.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Vyant Bio Inc. insiders own 12.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.71%, with the float percentage being 5.36%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 74788.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45481.0, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $0.21 million.