Will BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.79% or $3.03. The 52-week high for the BJRI share is $63.42, that puts it down -69.12 from that peak though still a striking 20.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.98. The company’s market capitalization is $869.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 317.60K shares over the past three months.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BJRI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) trade information

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) registered a 8.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.79% in intraday trading to $37.50 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.55%, and it has moved by -9.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.67%. The short interest in BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.92, which implies an increase of 12.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, BJRI is trading at a discount of -46.67% off the target high and 20.0% off the low.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 127.30% this quarter and then jump 143.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $292.85 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $304.77 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.10%. While earnings are projected to return -224.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

BJRI Dividends

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s Major holders

BJ’s Restaurants Inc. insiders own 3.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.11%, with the float percentage being 107.27%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 233 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.05 million shares (or 17.36% of all shares), a total value of $198.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $173.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 4.79% of the stock, which is worth about $64.76 million.