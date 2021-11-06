What To Expect Going Ahead For MarineMax Inc. (NYSE: HZO) Given Its 1.28 Percent Gain On Friday?

During the last session, MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.28% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the HZO share is $70.89, that puts it down -28.31 from that peak though still a striking 50.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average trade volume was 274.75K shares over the past three months.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. HZO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.19.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO) trade information

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) registered a 1.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.28% in intraday trading to $55.25 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.68%, and it has moved by 9.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.80, which implies an increase of 13.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, HZO is trading at a discount of -35.75% off the target high and -1.36% off the low.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $531.27 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $462.48 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return 114.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

HZO Dividends

MarineMax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MarineMax Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s Major holders

MarineMax Inc. insiders own 1.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.57%, with the float percentage being 101.52%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 18.80% of all shares), a total value of $205.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $84.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MarineMax Inc. (HZO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 5.28% of the stock, which is worth about $57.75 million.