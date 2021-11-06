What Should You Do With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.66% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the UBX share is $9.78, that puts it down -321.55 from that peak though still a striking 5.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $121.43M, and the average trade volume was 406.29K shares over the past three months.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. UBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.38.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) registered a -8.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.66% in intraday trading to $2.32 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.93%, and it has moved by -2.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.28%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.86, which implies an increase of 66.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, UBX is trading at a discount of -417.24% off the target high and -72.41% off the low.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.90% this quarter and then drop -21.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2021.

UBX Dividends

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Unity Biotechnology Inc. insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.81%, with the float percentage being 67.11%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.12 million shares (or 7.50% of all shares), a total value of $24.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.8 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $5.31 million.