What Should You Do With Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.56% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the QMCO share is $9.47, that puts it down -31.35 from that peak though still a striking 36.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.56. The company’s market capitalization is $412.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 280.78K shares over the past three months.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. QMCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) registered a 0.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.56% in intraday trading to $7.21 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.27%, and it has moved by 37.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 50.84%. The short interest in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 39.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, QMCO is trading at a discount of -108.04% off the target high and -24.83% off the low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.48 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.39 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return -497.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

QMCO Dividends

Quantum Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Major holders

Quantum Corporation insiders own 6.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.99%, with the float percentage being 79.94%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 23.14% of all shares), a total value of $71.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.16 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 16.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $11.12 million.