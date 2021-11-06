What Should You Do With Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LCTX share is $3.13, that puts it down -23.23 from that peak though still a striking 53.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $444.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 665.57K shares over the past three months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. LCTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $2.54 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.40%, and it has moved by 3.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.89%. The short interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) is 7.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 60.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, LCTX is trading at a discount of -214.96% off the target high and -96.85% off the low.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $600k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.40%. While earnings are projected to return -71.00% in 2021.

LCTX Dividends

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)’s Major holders

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.81%, with the float percentage being 45.88%. Broadwood Capital, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 34.01 million shares (or 20.31% of all shares), a total value of $96.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $6.98 million.