We Just Learned Something New! After RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE)’s 4.07% Gain This Week

During the last session, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.40% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the RAVE share is $2.09, that puts it down -63.28 from that peak though still a striking 49.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $23.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.72K shares over the past three months.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) trade information

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) registered a 2.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.40% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.07%, and it has moved by -0.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.73%. The short interest in RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is 50900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 48.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, RAVE is trading at a discount of -95.31% off the target high and -95.31% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 130.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

RAVE Dividends

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s Major holders

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. insiders own 11.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.92%, with the float percentage being 46.04%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 2.94% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Watchman Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99619.0, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.