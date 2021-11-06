We Just Learned Something New! After DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC)’s 17.72% Gain This Week

During the last session, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.14% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the DMAC share is $10.88, that puts it down -133.98 from that peak though still a striking 35.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $124.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 205.18K shares over the past three months.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DMAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) registered a 8.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.14% in intraday trading to $4.65 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.72%, and it has moved by 15.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.89%. The short interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 75.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, DMAC is trading at a discount of -416.13% off the target high and -136.56% off the low.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.60% this quarter and then drop -30.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 11.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

DMAC Dividends

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 7.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.94%, with the float percentage being 37.94%. Stonepine Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.95 million shares (or 5.06% of all shares), a total value of $9.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Corriente Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 million.