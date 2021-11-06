We Just Learned Something New About Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) This Week With Its -5.12% Loss

During the last session, Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the CTLP share is $13.25, that puts it down -11.72 from that peak though still a striking 34.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.75. The company’s market capitalization is $817.15M, and the average trade volume was 222.42K shares over the past three months.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CTLP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) trade information

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $11.86 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.12%, and it has moved by 5.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.89%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.25, which implies an increase of 22.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, CTLP is trading at a discount of -43.34% off the target high and -18.04% off the low.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.70% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.49 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.14 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 78.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

CTLP Dividends

Cantaloupe Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s Major holders

Cantaloupe Inc. insiders own 6.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.93%, with the float percentage being 79.02%. Hudson Executive Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.0 million shares (or 16.91% of all shares), a total value of $142.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Ardsley Advisory Partners’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 3.48% of the stock, which is worth about $25.53 million.