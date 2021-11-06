Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX): With The Stock Up 21.89 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.44% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the VERX share is $39.71, that puts it down -93.14 from that peak though still a striking 21.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 266.81K shares over the past three months.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VERX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) trade information

Vertex Inc. (VERX) registered a -0.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.44% in intraday trading to $20.56 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.25%, and it has moved by 5.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.88%. The short interest in Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) is 1.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.43, which implies an increase of 19.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, VERX is trading at a discount of -70.23% off the target high and 22.18% off the low.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $105.1 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -376.40% in 2021.

VERX Dividends

Vertex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s Major holders

Vertex Inc. insiders own 3.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.40%, with the float percentage being 103.43%. Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 130 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.19 million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $70.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 10.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertex Inc. (VERX) shares are Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Conestoga Small Cap Fund owns about 2.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 7.43% of the stock, which is worth about $44.87 million.