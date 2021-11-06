Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)’s Stock Is Up 47.98% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2021

During the last session, Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.08% or -$1.32. The 52-week high for the VRNS share is $75.33, that puts it down -21.05 from that peak though still a striking 39.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.89. The company’s market capitalization is $6.66B, and the average trade volume was 737.36K shares over the past three months.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) trade information

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) registered a -2.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.08% in intraday trading to $62.23 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.88%, and it has moved by 0.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.98%.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.43 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.56 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.80%. While earnings are projected to return -14.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.80% per annum.

VRNS Dividends

Varonis Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)’s Major holders

Varonis Systems Inc. insiders own 1.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.34%, with the float percentage being 103.59%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.11 million shares (or 12.27% of all shares), a total value of $755.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $564.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $163.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.51 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $144.64 million.