Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP)

During the last session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the TNP share is $12.29, that puts it down -41.26 from that peak though still a striking 22.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.75. The company’s market capitalization is $172.52M, and the average trade volume was 180.67K shares over the past three months.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $8.70 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.95%, and it has moved by -19.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 34.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, TNP is trading at a discount of -106.9% off the target high and -14.94% off the low.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -173.50% this quarter and then drop -206.70% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $106.14 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 49.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited insiders own 34.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.79%, with the float percentage being 43.99%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 6.63% of all shares), a total value of $10.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.77% of the stock, which is worth about $1.2 million.