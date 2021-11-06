Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA)

During the last session, Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares were 0.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.51% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the OPRA share is $13.93, that puts it down -57.4 from that peak though still a striking 11.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 118.80K shares over the past three months.

Opera Limited (OPRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. OPRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

Opera Limited (OPRA) registered a 3.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.51% in intraday trading to $8.85 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.24%, and it has moved by -0.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.84%. The short interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.23, which implies an increase of 45.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.40 and $18.50 respectively. As a result, OPRA is trading at a discount of -109.04% off the target high and -62.71% off the low.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -73.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.08 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $69.36 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -11.30% in 2021.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 17 and November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.24%, with the float percentage being 13.24%. Genesis Investment Management, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.77 million shares (or 5.01% of all shares), a total value of $59.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.89 million shares, is of Greenhouse Funds, LLLP’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opera Limited (OPRA) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Parametric International Equity Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61800.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.67 million.