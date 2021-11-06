Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS)

During the last session, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.10% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the CRVS share is $9.54, that puts it down -90.8 from that peak though still a striking 62.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $216.35M, and the average trade volume was 8.20 million shares over the past three months.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CRVS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) registered a -3.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.10% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.38%, and it has moved by 2.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.13, which implies an increase of 2.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, CRVS is trading at a discount of -20.0% off the target high and 30.0% off the low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.20% this quarter and then drop -123.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 87.20% in 2021.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.39%, with the float percentage being 73.88%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.05 million shares (or 21.02% of all shares), a total value of $24.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.28 million shares, is of Adams Street Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 8.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.2 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.