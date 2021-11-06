The Time Is Right To Purchase Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES)

During the last session, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.77% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the EYES share is $20.00, that puts it down -611.74 from that peak though still a striking 74.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $109.11M, and the average trade volume was 877.40K shares over the past three months.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. EYES has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) registered a -2.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.77% in intraday trading to $2.81 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.55%, and it has moved by -6.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 277.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 71.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, EYES is trading at a discount of -255.87% off the target high and -255.87% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.60%. While earnings are projected to return 68.30% in 2021.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. insiders own 26.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.15%, with the float percentage being 24.60%. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 2.54% of all shares), a total value of $8.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.47% of the stock, which is worth about $1.53 million.