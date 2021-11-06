The Current Price For Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $1.96. The 52-week high for the SGMS share is $90.20, that puts it down -10.34 from that peak though still a striking 59.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.75. The company’s market capitalization is $8.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SGMS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.26.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $81.75 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.12%, and it has moved by 0.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.77%. The short interest in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is 5.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.86, which implies an increase of 4.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, SGMS is trading at a discount of -34.56% off the target high and 52.29% off the low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 121.10% this quarter and then jump 142.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $829.62 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $866.35 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return -328.50% in 2021.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Scientific Games Corporation insiders own 5.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.29%, with the float percentage being 93.82%. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 293 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $361.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.12 million shares, is of Fine Capital Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $351.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.97 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $75.96 million.