Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the TGH share is $40.44, that puts it down -1.66 from that peak though still a striking 63.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.70. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average trade volume was 471.64K shares over the past three months.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) trade information

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $39.78 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.25%, and it has moved by 9.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.68%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 20.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, TGH is trading at a discount of -25.69% off the target high and -25.69% off the low.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 197.60% this quarter and then jump 58.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $191.61 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.74 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.5 million and $161.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.20% and then jump by 21.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.40%. While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TGH Dividends

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

Textainer Group Holdings Limited insiders own 10.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.11%, with the float percentage being 68.15%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.93 million shares (or 5.80% of all shares), a total value of $83.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.61 million shares, is of Massachusetts Financial Services Co.’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $74.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.16% of the stock, which is worth about $36.9 million.