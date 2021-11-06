Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices? – Marketing Sentinel
During the last session, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $62.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the TCBI share is $93.26, that puts it down -48.34 from that peak though still a striking 31.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.31. The company’s market capitalization is $3.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.14K shares over the past three months.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TCBI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.1.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) trade information

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $62.87 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.75%, and it has moved by 0.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.12%. The short interest in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) is 2.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.15, which implies an increase of 7.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, TCBI is trading at a discount of -22.47% off the target high and 14.11% off the low.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.90% this quarter and then drop -8.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $224.43 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $223.77 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $255.35 million and $265.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.10% and then drop by -15.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.40%. While earnings are projected to return -81.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

TCBI Dividends

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 19 and January 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s Major holders

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. insiders own 1.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.38%, with the float percentage being 97.57%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 336 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.32 million shares (or 12.50% of all shares), a total value of $401.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.88 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $309.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $85.77 million.

