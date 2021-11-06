So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) Has Dropped -65.96% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the SY share is $17.40, that puts it down -333.92 from that peak though still a striking 3.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.86. The company’s market capitalization is $409.42M, and the average trade volume was 487.50K shares over the past three months.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. SY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

So-Young International Inc. (SY) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $4.01 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.52%, and it has moved by -8.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.02, which implies an increase of 93.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.64 and $90.18 respectively. As a result, SY is trading at a discount of -2148.88% off the target high and -1187.78% off the low.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 44.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.38 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.6 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.96 million and $66.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.20% and then jump by 30.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -96.50% in 2021.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 25 and August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders own 46.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.83%, with the float percentage being 31.67%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.07 million shares (or 3.35% of all shares), a total value of $29.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of First Manhattan Company’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.45 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $3.22 million.