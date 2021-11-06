Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock Jumped 15.85% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.47% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the SYTA share is $15.75, that puts it down -314.47 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.60. The company’s market capitalization is $17.40M, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) registered a -5.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.47% in intraday trading to $3.80 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.17%, and it has moved by 15.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.16%.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders own 14.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.01%, with the float percentage being 8.24%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 64.15% of all shares), a total value of $2.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1675.0 shares, is of Toronto Dominion Bank’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14388.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5656.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25225.0 market value.