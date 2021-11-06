Should Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) Revive After A -12.15% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the VAL share is $39.14, that puts it down -12.15 from that peak though still a striking 41.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74B, and the average trade volume was 453.51K shares over the past three months.

Valaris Limited (VAL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VAL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.99.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) trade information

Valaris Limited (VAL) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $34.90 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.91%, and it has moved by -1.86% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.00, which implies an increase of 25.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, VAL is trading at a discount of -57.59% off the target high and -14.61% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $293.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310.1 million by the end of Sep 2021.

VAL Dividends

Valaris Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)’s Major holders

Valaris Limited insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.04%, with the float percentage being 1.04%. SEI Institutional Investment Tr-High Yield Bond Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 42781.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $1.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27523.0 shares, is of SEI Institutional Managed Tr-High Yield Bond Fund’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.65 million.