Should Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) Revive After A -138.5% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.57. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the FIXX share is $15.24, that puts it down -138.5 from that peak though still a striking 14.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.44. The company’s market capitalization is $359.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.63K shares over the past three months.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FIXX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $6.39 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.52%, and it has moved by -3.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.75%. The short interest in Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 2.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 72.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, FIXX is trading at a discount of -447.73% off the target high and -25.2% off the low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.20% this quarter and then jump 1.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,117.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $720k as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $720k by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2021, the next five years will return -9.40% per annum.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Homology Medicines Inc. insiders own 12.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.78%, with the float percentage being 79.85%. 5AM Venture Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $32.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.36 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $9.11 million.