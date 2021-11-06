Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.34% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the SCU share is $28.90, that puts it down -15.19 from that peak though still a striking 56.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average trade volume was 250.84K shares over the past three months.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SCU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) trade information

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) registered a -2.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.34% in intraday trading to $25.09 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.32%, and it has moved by -10.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.75, which implies an increase of 27.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $43.50 respectively. As a result, SCU is trading at a discount of -73.38% off the target high and -3.63% off the low.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.90% this quarter and then drop -67.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.48 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $434.82 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.20%. While earnings are projected to return 208.20% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.42% per annum.

SCU Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is 3.19, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s Major holders

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. insiders own 24.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.96%, with the float percentage being 63.50%. Samlyn Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.54 million shares (or 6.12% of all shares), a total value of $37.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) shares are Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Lord Abbett Research Fund, Small-Cap Value Series owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $12.28 million.