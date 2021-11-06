Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) Rose 44.76% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 18.78%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the RTLR share is $13.23, that puts it down -17.5 from that peak though still a striking 44.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.22. The company’s market capitalization is $463.35M, and the average trade volume was 252.98K shares over the past three months.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. RTLR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) trade information

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.71%, and it has moved by -4.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.12%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.05, which implies an increase of 13.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RTLR is trading at a discount of -33.21% off the target high and -6.57% off the low.

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 19.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.01 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.46 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.54 million and $109.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.90% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 15.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.90% per annum.

RTLR Dividends

Rattler Midstream LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rattler Midstream LP is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)’s Major holders

Rattler Midstream LP insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.84%, with the float percentage being 83.82%. Cardinal Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.45 million shares (or 8.47% of all shares), a total value of $36.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of ClearBridge Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) shares are Income Fund of America Inc and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Income Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Income Fund of America Inc owns about 2.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 4.94% of the stock, which is worth about $21.4 million.