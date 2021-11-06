Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) Received An 66.09% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.35. The 52-week high for the ROCC share is $35.31, that puts it down -21.55 from that peak though still a striking 78.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average trade volume was 398.12K shares over the past three months.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.19% in intraday trading to $29.05 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.08%, and it has moved by -7.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 317.99%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.60, which implies an increase of 33.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $49.00 respectively. As a result, ROCC is trading at a discount of -68.67% off the target high and -30.81% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -538.50% in 2021.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Ranger Oil Corporation insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.45%, with the float percentage being 58.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.53 million shares (or 16.51% of all shares), a total value of $59.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $10.14 million.