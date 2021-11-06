Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $25.00, that puts it down -216.46 from that peak though still a striking 5.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.43. The company’s market capitalization is $1.07B, and the average trade volume was 872.25K shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.66% in intraday trading to $7.90 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.99%, and it has moved by -5.84% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 39.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, QSI is trading at a discount of -64.56% off the target high and -64.56% off the low.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders own 29.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.58%, with the float percentage being 60.31%. Foresite Capital Management IV, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.46 million shares (or 3.83% of all shares), a total value of $54.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 10.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.15% of the stock, which is worth about $20.85 million.