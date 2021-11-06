Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Stock Jumped 15.94% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.35% or $1.46. The 52-week high for the LUNG share is $69.48, that puts it down -54.06 from that peak though still a striking 20.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.69B, and the average trade volume was 331.98K shares over the past three months.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LUNG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG) trade information

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) registered a 3.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.35% in intraday trading to $45.10 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.85%, and it has moved by 15.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.86, which implies an increase of 20.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, LUNG is trading at a discount of -59.65% off the target high and 0.22% off the low.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.00% this quarter and then drop -37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.18 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.89 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.61 million and $9.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.20% and then jump by 61.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -48.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 46.60% per annum.

LUNG Dividends

Pulmonx Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG)’s Major holders

Pulmonx Corporation insiders own 8.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.15%, with the float percentage being 85.48%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.55 million shares (or 6.95% of all shares), a total value of $112.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 4.16% of the stock, which is worth about $67.41 million.