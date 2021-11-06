Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Has Lost -2.92% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the LPRO share is $44.00, that puts it down -29.64 from that peak though still a striking 23.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.88. The company’s market capitalization is $4.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 901.35K shares over the past three months.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LPRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.22.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $33.94 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.68%, and it has moved by 0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.35%. The short interest in Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is 3.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.44, which implies an increase of 28.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, LPRO is trading at a discount of -62.05% off the target high and -17.86% off the low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 135.50% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.44 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.62 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $26.93 million and $39.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 102.20% and then jump by 50.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -390.00% in 2021.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Open Lending Corporation insiders own 13.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.74%, with the float percentage being 91.75%. Bregal Sagemount I, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 14.93 million shares (or 11.83% of all shares), a total value of $528.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.93 million shares, is of Bregal North America General Partner Jersey Limited’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $528.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $88.52 million.