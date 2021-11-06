Now Is The Time To Buy Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE: AFI)

During the last session, Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.89% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the AFI share is $6.96, that puts it down -164.64 from that peak though still a striking -1.14% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.66. The company’s market capitalization is $58.25M, and the average trade volume was 117.87K shares over the past three months.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) trade information

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) registered a -14.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.89% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.39%, and it has moved by -17.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 12.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, AFI is trading at a discount of -14.07% off the target high and -14.07% off the low.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -50.80%. While earnings are projected to return -1.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.60% per annum.

AFI Dividends

Armstrong Flooring Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI)’s Major holders

Armstrong Flooring Inc. insiders own 3.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.71%, with the float percentage being 72.94%. 22NW, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.09 million shares (or 14.23% of all shares), a total value of $19.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 3.16% of the stock, which is worth about $4.24 million.