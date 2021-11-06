Now Is A Good Time To Buy Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)

During the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the HUDI share is $35.70, that puts it down -49.37 from that peak though still a striking 88.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.83. The company’s market capitalization is $513.37M, and the average trade volume was 659.33K shares over the past three months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $23.90 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.23%, and it has moved by 658.73% in 30 days.

While earnings are projected to return 23.20% in 2021.

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders own 76.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.23%, with the float percentage being 0.98%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 25966.0 shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2393.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11606.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1902.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7779.0 market value.