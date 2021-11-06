Now Is A Good Time To Buy Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)

During the last session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $9.30, that puts it down -249.62 from that peak though still a striking 17.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.19. The company’s market capitalization is $34.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 713.45K shares over the past three months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.12%, and it has moved by 12.71% in 30 days. The short interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 13720.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 70.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, AUUD is trading at a discount of -238.35% off the target high and -238.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return 22.50% in 2021.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders own 30.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.18%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. National Asset Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $62600.0 in shares.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd owns about 639.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2000.0 market value.