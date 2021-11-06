NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Surged 4.45% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.59% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the NG share is $11.50, that puts it down -48.39 from that peak though still a striking 16.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.48. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average trade volume was 791.57K shares over the past three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) registered a 4.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.59% in intraday trading to $7.75 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.02%, and it has moved by 4.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.50, which implies an increase of 60.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, NG is trading at a discount of -261.29% off the target high and -41.94% off the low.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.30%. While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2021.

NG Dividends

NovaGold Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG)’s Major holders

NovaGold Resources Inc. insiders own 26.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.98%, with the float percentage being 74.86%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 290 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.86 million shares (or 7.50% of all shares), a total value of $199.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.23 million shares, is of Paulson & Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $178.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) shares are First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that First Eagle Gold Fund owns about 11.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.23 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $73.97 million.