Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG)’s Stock Is Up 64.35%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.44% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the MEG share is $74.62, that puts it down -1.66 from that peak though still a striking 64.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.88B, and the average trade volume was 240.17K shares over the past three months.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. MEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) registered a -1.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.44% in intraday trading to $73.40 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.08%, and it has moved by 19.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.00, which implies a decrease of -12.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, MEG is trading at a premium of 4.63% off the target high and 27.79% off the low.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.40% this quarter and then jump 113.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $119.96 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $84.7 million and $108.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.60% and then drop by -3.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -101.80% in 2021.

MEG Dividends

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. insiders own 11.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.62%, with the float percentage being 83.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 5.61% of all shares), a total value of $73.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.28 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $64.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $37.34 million.