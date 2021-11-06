Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) Could Post A 92.59% Or More Growth

During the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the YVR share is $7.50, that puts it down -360.12 from that peak though still a striking 14.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $23.36M, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.98% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.68%, and it has moved by 7.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.62%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 92.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, YVR is trading at a discount of -1249.69% off the target high and -1249.69% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.80%. While earnings are projected to return 61.30% in 2021.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders own 6.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.21%, with the float percentage being 1.29%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 70261.0 shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22600.0 shares, is of Group One Trading, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $39550.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 1038.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1972.0 market value.