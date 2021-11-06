Is Teekay Corporation’s (NYSE: TK) 1.41% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TK share is $4.17, that puts it down -16.16 from that peak though still a striking 52.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $366.22M, and the average trade volume was 713.97K shares over the past three months.

Teekay Corporation (TK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Teekay Corporation (TK) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $3.59 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.41%, and it has moved by -4.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.17%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.50, which implies a decrease of -2.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, TK is trading at a premium of 2.51% off the target high and 2.51% off the low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30%. While earnings are projected to return 73.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

Teekay Corporation insiders own 31.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.64%, with the float percentage being 47.64%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.84 million shares (or 3.80% of all shares), a total value of $14.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Corporation (TK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 0.70% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 million.