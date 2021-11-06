Is Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Still A Buy After plugging 20.76% Last Week?

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.89% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $43.26, that puts it down -211.22 from that peak though still a striking 23.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.70. The company’s market capitalization is $724.19M, and the average trade volume was 285.82K shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. RYTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) trade information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) registered a 2.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.89% in intraday trading to $13.90 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.76%, and it has moved by 17.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.00, which implies an increase of 61.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, RYTM is trading at a discount of -259.71% off the target high and -0.72% off the low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.50% this quarter and then drop -13.90% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $940k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.46 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.40%. While earnings are projected to return 21.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.10% per annum.

RYTM Dividends

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Major holders

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.82%, with the float percentage being 100.83%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 179 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.15 million shares (or 12.26% of all shares), a total value of $120.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.91 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $96.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $39.88 million.