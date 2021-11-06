Is Medifast Inc. (NYSE: MED) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $222.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.92% or $6.31. The 52-week high for the MED share is $336.99, that puts it down -51.67 from that peak though still a striking 30.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $154.89. The company’s market capitalization is $2.63B, and the average trade volume was 129.72K shares over the past three months.

Medifast Inc. (MED) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.08.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) trade information

Medifast Inc. (MED) registered a 2.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.92% in intraday trading to $222.19 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.21%, and it has moved by 14.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $363.33, which implies an increase of 38.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $345.00 and $395.00 respectively. As a result, MED is trading at a discount of -77.78% off the target high and -55.27% off the low.

Medifast Inc. (MED) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.80% this quarter and then jump 45.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $403.76 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $386.21 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $271.47 million and $264.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.70% and then jump by 45.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.90%. While earnings are projected to return 35.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

MED Dividends

Medifast Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medifast Inc. is 5.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.56 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED)’s Major holders

Medifast Inc. insiders own 4.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.32%, with the float percentage being 91.37%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 423 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.78 million shares (or 15.17% of all shares), a total value of $503.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 12.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $407.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medifast Inc. (MED) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $179.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $89.84 million.