Is Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 380.57% YTD?

During the last session, Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $303.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.69% or $16.32. The 52-week high for the DDS share is $300.00, that puts it up 0.99 from that peak though still a striking 85.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.14B, and the average trade volume was 281.61K shares over the past three months.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. DDS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.8.

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) trade information

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) registered a 5.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.69% in intraday trading to $303.00 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.09%, and it has moved by 51.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 562.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $165.00, which implies a decrease of -83.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $155.00 and $180.00 respectively. As a result, DDS is trading at a premium of 40.59% off the target high and 48.84% off the low.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 235.70% this quarter and then jump 88.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.42 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.07 billion by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.70%. While earnings are projected to return -126.60% in 2021.

DDS Dividends

Dillard’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dillard’s Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.20 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s Major holders

Dillard’s Inc. insiders own 30.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.06%, with the float percentage being 113.00%. Newport Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.69 million shares (or 39.02% of all shares), a total value of $645.96 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 7.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $127.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.21 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $21.08 million.