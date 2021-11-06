Is Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s (NYSE: BW) 9.81% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the BW share is $9.90, that puts it down -32.0 from that peak though still a striking 70.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $638.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 745.06K shares over the past three months.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $7.50 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.81%, and it has moved by 18.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 213.81%. The short interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 2.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 28.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BW is trading at a discount of -86.67% off the target high and 20.0% off the low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -95.10% this quarter and then drop -31.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $187.08 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.61 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.80%. While earnings are projected to return 93.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. insiders own 1.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.49%, with the float percentage being 78.82%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 122 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.29 million shares (or 31.84% of all shares), a total value of $258.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 7.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd owns about 1.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $15.43 million.