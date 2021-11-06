Investing In Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $2.24. The 52-week high for the ZUMZ share is $52.00, that puts it down -1.01 from that peak though still a striking 43.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 296.75K shares over the past three months.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ZUMZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.04.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) trade information

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $51.48 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.49%, and it has moved by 23.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 68.73%. The short interest in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.33, which implies a decrease of -6.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, ZUMZ is trading at a discount of -8.78% off the target high and 18.41% off the low.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.30% this quarter and then drop -6.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.73 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $359.66 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.60%. While earnings are projected to return 14.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

ZUMZ Dividends

Zumiez Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 01 and December 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Major holders

Zumiez Inc. insiders own 14.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.81%, with the float percentage being 96.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 13.92% of all shares), a total value of $153.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $95.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 3.80% of the stock, which is worth about $44.21 million.