If All Goes Well, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Could Shrink By -191.26% Or More

During the last session, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the CRBP share is $4.00, that puts it down -288.35 from that peak though still a striking 7.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $130.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 998.38K shares over the past three months.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CRBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.03 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.00%, and it has moved by -4.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.85%. The short interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.13, which implies an increase of 51.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CRBP is trading at a discount of -191.26% off the target high and -35.92% off the low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $650k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $780k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.23 million and $658k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -47.20% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -38.20%. While earnings are projected to return -27.40% in 2021.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.62%, with the float percentage being 44.81%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.11 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $25.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 14.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.15 million, or about 3.31% of the stock, which is worth about $7.6 million.