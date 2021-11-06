How Will Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Look After It Drops -507.14% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the BAOS share is $10.20, that puts it down -507.14 from that peak though still a striking 16.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $51.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.70%, and it has moved by 5.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) is 35820.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.19 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -22.60% in 2021.

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited insiders own 72.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.11%, with the float percentage being 0.41%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13084.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $44485.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11996.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40786.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 13084.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30354.0 market value.