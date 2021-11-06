How The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 42.70% YTD?

During the last session, The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.60% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the CHEF share is $37.01, that puts it down -0.95 from that peak though still a striking 63.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36B, and the average trade volume was 276.21K shares over the past three months.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CHEF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) trade information

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) registered a 2.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.60% in intraday trading to $36.66 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by 9.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 167.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.20, which implies an increase of 6.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, CHEF is trading at a discount of -14.57% off the target high and 1.8% off the low.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 126.30% this quarter and then jump 138.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $450.08 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $479.05 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.20%. While earnings are projected to return -403.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.20% per annum.

CHEF Dividends

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s Major holders

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. insiders own 13.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.14%, with the float percentage being 97.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.76 million shares (or 15.18% of all shares), a total value of $175.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.84 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $117.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 5.80% of the stock, which is worth about $70.13 million.