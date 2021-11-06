GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Rose 39.06% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 8.45% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.78% or -$1.25. The 52-week high for the GDRX share is $59.67, that puts it down -36.39 from that peak though still a striking 39.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.66. The company’s market capitalization is $17.00B, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. GDRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) trade information

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) registered a -2.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.78% in intraday trading to $43.75 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.91%, and it has moved by 3.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.79, which implies an increase of 0.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $56.00 respectively. As a result, GDRX is trading at a discount of -28.0% off the target high and 36.0% off the low.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $194.68 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $216.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140.45 million and $153.54 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.60% and then jump by 41.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -720.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.57% per annum.

GDRX Dividends

GoodRx Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s Major holders

GoodRx Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.16%, with the float percentage being 95.93%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.51 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $198.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $187.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) shares are Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Hartford Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $66.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $60.04 million.