Following Its 52-Week Low, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO)’S Share Price Rose 56.11% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 57.89%

During the last session, Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.01% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TALO share is $18.93, that puts it down -45.5 from that peak though still a striking 56.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 790.81K shares over the past three months.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. TALO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) trade information

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) registered a 1.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.01% in intraday trading to $13.01 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.31%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.04%. The short interest in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is 2.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.25, which implies an increase of 32.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, TALO is trading at a discount of -99.85% off the target high and -7.61% off the low.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 111.00% this quarter and then jump 104.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 101.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $277.22 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $279.42 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $135.14 million and $175.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 105.10% and then jump by 59.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.40%. While earnings are projected to return -737.50% in 2021.

TALO Dividends

Talos Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s Major holders

Talos Energy Inc. insiders own 5.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.94%, with the float percentage being 95.08%. Riverstone Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.6 million shares (or 27.60% of all shares), a total value of $353.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.64 million shares, is of Apollo Management Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 16.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $213.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MainStay MacKay High Yield Corporate Bond Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.07 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $23.94 million.