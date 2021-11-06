FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.54% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the FGF share is $9.99, that puts it down -132.87 from that peak though still a striking 34.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.80. The company’s market capitalization is $24.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 277.37K shares over the past three months.

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) trade information

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) registered a -6.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.54% in intraday trading to $4.29 this Friday, 11/05/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.14%, and it has moved by -3.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.42%. The short interest in FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) is 64319.99999999999 shares and it means that shorts have 4.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 38.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, FGF is trading at a discount of -63.17% off the target high and -63.17% off the low.

FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18 million by the end of Jun 2019.

FGF Dividends

FG Financial Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FG Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s Major holders

FG Financial Group Inc. insiders own 1.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.61%, with the float percentage being 60.58%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 97562.0 shares (or 1.71% of all shares), a total value of $0.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 66900.0 shares, is of HighTower Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FG Financial Group Inc. (FGF) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 53000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34257.0, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $0.32 million.